Cayuga County village looks to opt out of marijuana sales

The village is moving fast on the law, Shattuck said, because it believes the Cayugas intend to open a marijuana dispensary at a property they're purchasing, 121 Cayuga St., in the middle of Union Springs. Officials worry that would create overwhelming traffic in the village, similar to past lines at Lakeside Trading, as well as a negative influence on local youth.

Cayuga County-area municipalities weighing marijuana options Municipalities in the Cayuga County area are weighing the pros and cons of opting out of parts of New York state's law legalizing marijuana.

"To move something like that into our community — we're concerned because students walk by that block to get to school. It didn't seem like a good thing," Shattuck said. "But if they hadn't bought that property in the village, if they decided to dispense out of (Lakeside Trading), then we probably wouldn't have started this."

Clint Halftown, the Cayugas' federally recognized representative, confirmed to The Citizen that the nation is purchasing the property, which is currently the home of Gus's Pizzeria. But he said there are no plans to open a dispensary there. The Cayugas are simply making the purchase, he continued, because they want to acquire any local commercial properties they can.

Still, Halftown asked why the village would opt out of allowing marijuana sales.

"I just don't know why they're opting out of something that could bring them more revenue," he said. "If they don't need it then good for them, but I do."