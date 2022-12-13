Cayuga County villages competing for up to $4.5M in NY downtown grants

The villages of Aurora, Cayuga and Moravia in Cayuga County are hoping for a windfall through the newly created NY Forward program to support projects in their downtown corridors.

The three villages applied in September and the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council will nominate two or three municipalities for the program. The region will have a choice: Two winners that will get $4.5 million each, or three winners, with one getting $4.5 million and two receiving $2.25 million apiece.

The winners have not been announced. According to a timeline, the awardees will be revealed by the end of the year.

NY Forward was established in the 2022-23 state budget and is modeled after the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which has largely benefited cities. Auburn won a $10 million grant in 2018. The new contest is for smaller communities, such as villages, to bolster their downtown areas.

Aurora

The village on the shore of Cayuga Lake is seeking $5 million to fund 10 projects. With $980,000 in matching funds, the cost of the projects is nearly $6 million.

The largest of the 10 projects: The construction of a community center with office space for the village clerk and mayor. Aurora does not have a municipal building, according to its application, so it uses the local fire department for meetings. The project's total cost is $2.5 million, $2 million of which would be paid for using NY Forward funds.

Other projects include a partnership with Wells College to create a waterfront park, an investment fund for expanding or improving buildings, improvements to Aurora Village Park, a new dock that would serve as a waterfront entrance and improvements to the Aurora Memorial Playground.

If the village wins the NY Forward prize, funds would also be used to support a historical walking tour, sidewalk and streetscape upgrades, improvements to Patrick Tavern, the village's oldest building, and improvements to the Aurora Free Library and Morgan Opera House to make the building more energy efficient.

Cayuga

Aurora has competition from another village along Cayuga Lake.

Cayuga applied for a $5 million NY Forward grant to support six projects, including the construction of a new municipal and public safety building and improvements to John Harris and McIntosh parks.

The village also hopes to support the expansion of a daycare center that would allow the facility to serve more children, establish a community investment fund for local property owners and make sidewalk and streetscape improvements.

With $765,000 in matching funds, the projects will cost more than $5.7 million.

Moravia

The southern Cayuga County village's application features the most investment ($6.5 million) and a greater number of projects (18).

If Moravia wins the NY Forward grant, half of the projects would involve improving or restoring nine buildings on Main Street. Funding would also support 10-10 BBQ & Catering's expansion, which would include a brewery and an enclosed pavilion.

The public sector projects include downtown design guidelines, improving Ethel Fuller Park, constructing a pocket park on a vacant lot, developing a history trail, a marketing strategy, providing broadband access in public spaces, gateway improvements and the installation of four electric vehicle charging stations.

The Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development assisted the villages with their applications.