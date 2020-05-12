Cayuga County waiting for hundreds of coronavirus test results after essential workers clinic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following a surge in testing, Cayuga County officials are now awaiting the results of 390 COVID-19 tests.

The number of tests performed on county residents by the health department, physicians, health-care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories stood at 1,697 Tuesday, an increase of 601 from a week earlier, when the county had received 1,074 test results as of May 5 and was waiting for the results of 22.

There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the Cayuga County Health Department has been increasing testing, which included a clinic held Monday and Tuesday for essential workers such as employees of grocery stores, health care providers, first responders, law enforcement and correction officers as part of an effort to increase testing in central New York before May 15, when a decision will be made about whether the region can start to reopen businesses.

With a single positive test result on Monday, there have now been 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. There have been 51 people discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required when someone tests positive for the virus. One person had died.

There were 12 people in mandatory isolation on Tuesday and 17 in mandatory quarantine after having had direct contact with someone who has tested positive.