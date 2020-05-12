Cayuga County waiting for hundreds of coronavirus test results after essential workers clinic

Following a surge in testing, Cayuga County officials are now awaiting the results of 390 COVID-19 tests.
The number of tests performed on county residents by the health department, physicians, health-care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories stood at 1,697 Tuesday, an increase of 601 from a week earlier, when the county had received 1,074 test results as of May 5 and was waiting for the results of 22.
There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the Cayuga County Health Department has been increasing testing, which included a clinic held Monday and Tuesday for essential workers such as employees of grocery stores, health care providers, first responders, law enforcement and correction officers as part of an effort to increase testing in central New York before May 15, when a decision will be made about whether the region can start to reopen businesses.
With a single positive test result on Monday, there have now been 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. There have been 51 people discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required when someone tests positive for the virus. One person had died.
There were 12 people in mandatory isolation on Tuesday and 17 in mandatory quarantine after having had direct contact with someone who has tested positive.
Most of the confirmed cases have been outside of Auburn, with 50 of the 64 occurring in at least a dozen towns in the county.
The health department said that it is still important for residents continue to practice social distancing, wear a face mask when in public and use proper hand hygiene to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The increased testing in Cayuga County also comes as the central New York region, of which Cayuga is a part, is looking to meet a testing volume threshold set by the state to allow it to begin economic reopening.
The largest county in central New York, Onondaga County, has been doing the bulk of the region's testing. On Tuesday, officials there reported 31 news positive test results, for a year-to-date total of 1,425. Onondaga County has 600 active COVID-19 cases, up from 587 the day before. Deaths in that county are now at 79 after four more were reported.
Among other counties that border Cayuga, Cortland County reported two news cases Tuesday to bring its total to 36, while Oswego County had two new cases, increasing the total there to 79. Both Wayne (83 cases) and Seneca (37) reported no new cases. Tompkins County reported two new cases on Tuesday and now has a total of 136.
Lifting spirits: Stories, photos, video of Cayuga County-area parades, events during pandemic
Take a look back at some of the social distancing parades, birthday greetings and other socially distanced events that have happened in the Cayuga County area during the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers for the Milk for Moms giveaway, to celebrate Mother's Day, handed out 300 half gallons of milk Friday afternoon at the Cayuga-Onond…
Moravia High School seniors were surprised Wednesday afternoon with an event that honored them with personalized lawn signs and a parade of co…
Anna Flanigan celebrates her birthday every year with her son, Gary, and her closest relatives complete with a cake and a rendition of "Happy …
From birthday parties to baby showers, the coronavirus pandemic has altered life as we know it.
With schools and most businesses closed, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life in the Cayuga County area significantly.
A small contingent of Boy Scouts and family members don masks and social distance to celebrate the 71st Harold J. Short's Seward Day Ceremony …
According to her parents, Mary Dulmage has officially become a quaren-teen as she celebrated her 13th birthday with a surprise social distance…
On Sue Bertonica's birthday last year, she went back to work at William H. Seward Elementary School for the first time since recovering from b…
When Izzie Bagarozzo saw the line of cars outside her house Saturday afternoon, she thought they were for her family.
A couple of volunteer fire departments joined some law enforcement officers in wishing a Cayuga County girl a happy birthday.
Lon Fricano, director of operations for TLC Emergency Medical Services, said a parade held in Auburn Wednesday afternoon was a bright spot dur…
Video: Cayuga County law enforcement bring birthday greeting to child during the coronavirus pandemic
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department partnered up to make Dakota-Lynn Smith's 12th birthday a special one. Law enfo…
OWASCO — A symphony of sirens tore through the air to signal the start of the Porch Parade hosted by the Owasco Fire Department Saturday morning.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.