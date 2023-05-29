Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

THROOP — Bobby Stryker grew up a short distance from the Throop cemetery where he was laid to rest and remained 18 forever.

It was during a fierce battle in a Vietnamese bamboo forest, on Nov. 7, 1967, that Stryker threw himself over an exploding mine, saving at least six comrades and qualifying for a Congressional Medal of Honor.

Relatives, former comrades and friends of Stryker, along with members of veteran’s organizations, came to Pine Hill Cemetery Sunday afternoon, paying tribute to Stryker and all those from Cayuga County who gave their all in no less than six wars all over the globe.

“It made me feel good, honoring other veterans, especially him,” said Robert Jorolemon, Commander of Clark Heck American Legion Post 568 in Weedsport, of the special Memorial Day weekend program.

They gathered at Stryker’s grave site, marked by a traditional white military-issue tombstone, the name Robert Francis Stryker cleanly etched on its face. Behind it stands a monument of black Vermont granite, with an inscription noting Stryker’s status as a Medal of Honor awardee, and one of two namesakes for the Stryker Infantry Assault Vehicle. Most of those are now decommissioned but are seeing new lives, aiding Ukrainian soldiers in their fight against Russia.

Cayuga County American Legion Commander Adelbert “Del” Jenner read the official account of Stryker’s heroism to the reverently silent crowd, recalling how on the day of his death the E-4 Specialist and other soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry were pinned down by enemy fire during the First Battle of Loc Ninh, fought about 9 miles from the Cambodian border.

“As the units moved forward through the dense underbrush they were suddenly met with a hail of rockets, automatic weapons and small arms fire from enemy forces concealed in fortified bunkers and in the surrounding trees,” Jenner said. “Spec 4 Stryker fired into the positions with his grenade launcher.”

The young soldier noticed that enemy forces were attempting to encircle his company and isolate it from the main body of friendly forces, and so repeatedly fired grenades into the trees, killing enemy snipers.

He later saw a half dozen wounded comrades near a live mine ready to blow.

“He was mortally wounded, and his body absorbed the blast,” Jenner said.

As he concluded his speech, three private aircraft owned by local veterans performed a salutary flyover, their engine drones easily heard as they approached.

Stryker’s nephew and niece, Joseph and Mary Lou Vasille, carried a floral wreath to the gravesite. After they stepped back, an honor guard of seven American Legion members split the stillness, muzzles flashing with the cracks of three volleys.

A lone bugler then sounded Taps.

“Bobby was a lot of fun," said the fallen hero’s younger cousin, Joseph, recalling the soldier’s visits while on leave while he himself was just a boy, and agreeing with those who pegged him as sometimes mischievous.

A Stryker cousin and a former Navy Seabee, Thomas Morgan, said he was particularly moved by the playing of taps as well as the turnout.

“It’s a very good feeling to know there are people out there that would do that,” he said.

The groups that took part in Sunday’s program, in addition to the American Legion, included the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Disabled America Veterans.

Among those in the crowd was a fresh-faced Port Byron High School senior, Alex Patti, who accompanied his grandfather, a veteran’s group member. Patti is 18-years-old, the same age Stryker was when he lost his life, and so some identification, he said, was unavoidable.

“I think it was a selfless act,” Patti said. “It opened my eyes to see that.”