Cayuga County will continue to accept positive at-home COVID-19 tests

The Cayuga County Health Department will continue to accept positive at-home COVID-19 tests, but they will be seeking more information from residents who submit the results.

Nancy Purdy, the department's director of community health services, said at a Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday that the additional information will allow case investigators to determine if the at-home test is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

There are several at-home tests on the market, including Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNOW antigen test. On Oct. 4, the FDA approved ACON Laboratories' Flowflex COVID-19 home test. In a news release announcing the approval of the Flowflext test, the FDA noted that it "considers at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests to be a high priority and we have continued to prioritize their review given their public health importance."

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy told The Citizen in August that her department would accept at-home test results. According to Purdy, the health department receives four or five positive at-home tests a day.

While some counties aren't accepting at-home tests, Cayuga is to help address the lack of testing available in the community. The health department has been focusing on vaccination clinics and hasn't held a public testing clinic in several months. There are tests available at health care providers and local pharmacies, but there have been delays in getting results.

Many of the at-home tests are antigen tests. Ideally, these tests are used on asymptomatic individuals. Another form of testing, polymerase chain reaction tests, is more sensitive and used to determine whether symptomatic people have COVID-19. But local health officials recognize the benefits of having residents use at-home tests to learn if they are positive for COVID-19.

"Home tests present an opportunity for people to test themselves when they're not feeling that great and don't want to go out and get a test or don't want to wait a few days to get an appointment for a test," said Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the department. "It seems to be working out OK. It allows us to perform case investigations and contact tracing on individuals."

If someone has a negative at-home test but is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to get a confirmatory PCR test, according to Ryan.

The tests are one of the tools being used during the recent surge. Cayuga County had 747 new cases in August, 1,079 in September and topped 500 in October with 42 new cases on Monday.

A majority of the new cases (23 of 42) reported on Monday were unvaccinated. But most patients (12 of 19) who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. All but three of the patients are age 60 or older. Two are in their 50s, while one is in their 20s.

Purdy reiterated the need to get more Cayuga County residents vaccinated. She explained that one reason there is a high demand for testing is that the county has a low vaccination rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 53.3% of county residents are fully vaccinated. That lags behind the national and state averages. It's also low compared to most New York counties.

The health department is holding weekly vaccination clinics at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The next clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Anyone interested in getting vaccinated can make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted, too. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.