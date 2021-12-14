Cayuga County will enforce NY mask mandate for businesses

Cayuga County will enforce a new statewide mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or masks to be worn at businesses and other indoor venues.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the mandate on Friday and it took effect on Monday. A dozen counties in New York have said they won't enforce the mandate. Others, such as Onondaga, want to educate businesses first before any enforcement efforts begin.

Aileen McNabb-Coleman, chairwoman of the Cayuga County Legislature, addressed the mandate at a news conference on Tuesday. She explained that the Cayuga County Health Department will respond to complaints with education and outreach to help local businesses.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said after the education phase, the department will follow its standard procedure. If there are violations of the mask-or-vaccine order, then the matter would be referred to the board of health. Businesses could be fined for violating the directive. In Cayuga County, first-time offenses could result in a $50 fine. Repeat offenses may lead to larger penalties.

McNabb-Coleman urged residents to not blame businesses for abiding by the mandate.

"Our local businesses have been through enough and it's not their fault that this mandate has been activated," she said. "Please be patient with all establishments as they choose to operate their businesses under this mandate in a manner that works for them."

Hochul opted for the mandate in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thanksgiving. Statewide, there are 3,772 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

With COVID-19 cases rising locally, there is concern that a surge could overwhelm hospitals. While Auburn Community Hospital is in a good position, hospitals in Syracuse and other parts of central New York had an influx of patients. Earlier this month, some hospitals reported that 100% of their beds were filled.

There are diversion protocols that, if activated, could mean patients are sent to hospitals in different parts of the state.

"If our county or region were to continue to increase the number of COVID cases, these constraints would become even more critical," McNabb-Coleman said. "This is what the mandate is trying to help our region avoid."

In other news:

• Cuddy said that Cayuga County has 846 new COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving, 70% of which are unvaccinated. There are 222 positive cases among children under age 18.

The county reported 80 new cases on Monday and 413 active cases, an increase of 101 in one day. Hospitalizations increased to 15, with nine patients ages 60 or older.

"Holiday time traditionally has shown an increase in all sorts of communicable diseases, but particularly compared to last year and this year, with COVID-19," Cuddy said.

