Cayuga County will no longer release number of COVID-19 test results

Citing the frequency of testing, the Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that it will no longer release certain COVID-19 testing data that's been included in its situational update on an almost-daily basis since mid-March.

Before Monday, the health department shared the number of test results received and the number of pending tests. In its update on Sunday, the county said there were 4,475 test results and they were awaiting the results of 79 tests.

Barring a reversal, that will be the last time the data is included in the health department's daily update that's provided to news outlets and published on its social media channels. The department explained that it's due to the number of residents requiring frequent COVID-19 testing and the number of people being tested in the county and at sites in neighboring counties.

There are testing mandates for certain professions in New York. Nursing home staff must be tested at least twice each week. Workers at barbershops and hair salons must be tested at least once every two weeks. Barbershops and hair salons were allowed to open in phase two.

Cayuga County has been holding regular testing clinics for essential workers and employees of phase one or phase two businesses. Those who live in the same household as the workers are eligible for testing.