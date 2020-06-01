Cayuga County will no longer release number of COVID-19 test results

Citing the frequency of testing, the Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that it will no longer release certain COVID-19 testing data that's been included in its situational update on an almost-daily basis since mid-March.
Before Monday, the health department shared the number of test results received and the number of pending tests. In its update on Sunday, the county said there were 4,475 test results and they were awaiting the results of 79 tests.
Barring a reversal, that will be the last time the data is included in the health department's daily update that's provided to news outlets and published on its social media channels. The department explained that it's due to the number of residents requiring frequent COVID-19 testing and the number of people being tested in the county and at sites in neighboring counties.
There are testing mandates for certain professions in New York. Nursing home staff must be tested at least twice each week. Workers at barbershops and hair salons must be tested at least once every two weeks. Barbershops and hair salons were allowed to open in phase two.
Cayuga County has been holding regular testing clinics for essential workers and employees of phase one or phase two businesses. Those who live in the same household as the workers are eligible for testing.
Despite the county's decision to no longer release the testing data, it still must be tracked. One of the metrics that determines whether central New York can continue in the phased reopening process is testing. The data is being provided to the state Department of Health, which has a tracker that includes the number of residents tested in each county. According to the state's tracker, 4,844 Cayuga County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
The health department also announced on Monday that there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19. A woman in her 50s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is complete.
It's the 95th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cayuga County. There are 15 active cases, all of whom are in mandatory isolation — a requirement for individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Three patients are hospitalized. Forty-five people are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with positive cases.
As of Monday, 79 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from COVID-19. There has been one death, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
