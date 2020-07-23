Cayuga County winding down COVID-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department said Thursday that its next COVID-19 drive-thru clinic will be the last one "for the foreseeable future."

The clinic for the nasopharyngeal viral testing swab, not the antibody test, will be offered from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, by appointment only. Individuals need to make their own appointment by visiting cayugacounty.us and are asked to arrive on time.

The clinics continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case. Priority for testing continues for those essential workers and employees working under any of the four phases of the state's reopening guidelines, including household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older. As of July 1, testing has been expanded to include anyone who wants to be tested.

The health department said Thursday that "should the need arise for us to resume our drive thru clinics, we will do so."

People in need of testing, are advised to check with their health care provider or go to a local urgent care center.