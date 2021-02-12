Cayuga County winery wins big at international competition

Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven won a handful of awards at the 2020 New York International Wine Competition, including one statewide honor.

The winery took gold in Merlot Other for its Lake Effect Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018 and bronze in Pinot Noir Other for its Lake Effect Vineyard Chardonnay 2018. Additionally, the winery won New York State Pinot Noir Winery of the Year with a score of 94 points. The winery won New York State Riesling Winery of the Year in last year's competition.

"Even in a pandemic, we still make great wine!" the winery said on its website.

“This is an unprecedented honor,” added Dr. Chris Colloca, a former biomedical researcher who began planning the winery in 2008 and planted its first vines in 2010.

“Making great wine is a team effort," he continued. "It starts with the incredible mini-climate that we enjoy here on the shores of Lake Ontario and at the northern reaches of the Finger Lakes region. But success comes with the exceptional care, hard work and expertise of the staff that makes the wine. Everyone from the winemaker to the cellar hands have a part in this great honor."