Cayuga County wins part of $100K NY farm-to-school award

Cayuga County is part of a nine-county region that has been awarded nearly $100,000 for its farm-to-school program.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cortland County will receive $99,871 through New York's Farm-to-School program, which is overseen by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. According to a news release, the award will be used to "increase the volume and variety of New York-grown food products purchased by school food authorities."

The region that will benefit from the award includes Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

It is one of 16 awards announced by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. More than $1.48 in funding has been allocated for the 16 programs. There was one other winner in central New York — Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES will get $99,981. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County also won $99,944 for its farm-to-school program.

"New York state's farm-to-school program helps schools overcome some of the challenges they may face in sourcing products locally, and make it easier for them to increase the use of New York-grown foods straight from the farm," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said. "The projects awarded today will help to ensure that our students have access to fresh, healthy foods, increase students' understanding of where their meals come from, and benefit our local agricultural economies statewide."

The program began in 2015 and aims to promote the use of New York state-grown food in school cafeterias. The annual allocations for the program have increased from $325,000 in 2015 to $1.5 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

Since 2015, more than $6.3 million has been awarded to 57 school districts or not-for-profit organizations working with farms and schools.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.