Cayuga County woman among graduates from NY Forest Ranger school

With a lifelong love of the outdoors, Jacqueline Waligory's dream job was to become a forest ranger.

On Dec. 2, she achieved that goal.

Waligory, formerly of King Ferry, is one of 38 graduates from the 23rd Basic School for New York state forest rangers. The ceremony was held in Lake Placid.

The academy began in May and lasted 28 weeks. The training occurred at two locations — the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Ranger School in Wanakena, St. Lawrence County, and the Huntington Wildlife Forest in Newcomb, Essex County — and covered several skills, including rope rescues, wildfire suppression and wildlife protection.

"It was intense at times but it was 100% worth it," Waligory said in a phone interview. "They often say it's the most fun you never want to have again. I agree with that. The amount of education we got through there is like drinking from a fire hydrant. They give us a lot of information in a little bit of time, but it was absolutely fantastic."

Waligory, who lived in Cayuga County for the last 15 years, grew up in Lowville, Lewis County. That's where she developed her love of nature and being outdoors.

"I've always been a hiker and a camper," she said. "Ever since I was little, I spent all my time outside. A lot of other people didn't really, which I thought was crazy. I wanted to get other people to really enjoy all of the little, simple things that we did when I was little."

She is also passionate about education, which led her to pursue a career as a forest ranger. She first had to take the civil service exam. After failing the first time, she passed it and was on the list for consideration but did not receive a call.

The third time, she says, was the charm. She passed the test and was called to take the next steps in the process of becoming a ranger.

Waligory is part of a class that boosts the state forest ranger ranks to 159 — the highest level ever, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Our forest rangers go above and beyond the call of duty here in New York and even assist other states by using their extensive training to help fight wildland fires and other law enforcement agencies to help find missing people or other public service," said John Solan, director of the DEC's Division of Forest Protection.

Following her graduation from the academy, Waligory relocated to Herkimer County. She encouraged others who are passionate about the outdoors to pursue a career as a forest ranger.

"It's a long, tedious process," she said. "But it's amazing and it's worth it."