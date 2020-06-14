Cayuga County woman dies from COVID-19, second death reported in county

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A second COVID-19 death — the first since early April — has been reported in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department said an older woman who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died Sunday. The woman, a county resident, tested positive for the coronavirus early on in her hospitalization. The department noted that she later tested negative for the virus while still in the hospital.

Before her death, the health department continued to monitor the woman due to her positive COVID-19 test and hospitalization.

The woman's age wasn't released, but the health department said she had underlying health conditions.

Since the first confirmed case three months ago, there have been two COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County. The other was a man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions.

People with chronic health problems are at risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.