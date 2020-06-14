Cayuga County woman dies from COVID-19, second death reported in county

A second COVID-19 death — the first since early April — has been reported in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department said an older woman who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died Sunday. The woman, a county resident, tested positive for the coronavirus early on in her hospitalization. The department noted that she later tested negative for the virus while still in the hospital.
Before her death, the health department continued to monitor the woman due to her positive COVID-19 test and hospitalization.
The woman's age wasn't released, but the health department said she had underlying health conditions.
Since the first confirmed case three months ago, there have been two COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County. The other was a man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions.
People with chronic health problems are at risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.
The health department also announced that two people — a woman in her 30s living in Auburn and a woman in her 20s living outside of the city — tested positive for COVID-19. With the two new cases, there have been 108 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
A vast majority of the people who had COVID-19 recovered from the illness. According to the health department, 101 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation. Isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for COVID-19.
Five people remain in mandatory isolation and 50 people are in mandatory quarantine, which is because they had direct contact with a positive case. One COVID-19 patient is hospitalized.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.