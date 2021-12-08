 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COVID-19

Cayuga County woman dies of COVID-19; 71 new cases on Tuesday

Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

 HOGP

A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the fourth virus-related fatality in the last 10 days and the 111th of the pandemic. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said the woman, who was in her 80s, tested positive for COVID-19 and died. No further information, such as her vaccination status, was released. 

The death occurred as COVID-19 cases rise in Cayuga County. The health department reported 71 new cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day total in nearly three months. Two-thirds of the new cases (48 of 71) were unvaccinated, while 23 were vaccinated. 

Through the first seven days of December, the county has 312 confirmed cases. It is on pace to have nearly 1,400 cases this month. 

Active cases increased from 351 to 376 in one day. The number of positive cases in isolation hasn't been this high since Jan. 22, when there were 440 active cases. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's case rate is 489.71 per 100,000 people and the average seven-day positivity rate is 9.04%.

People are also reading…

While cases are rising, hospitalizations remain unchanged. There are nine residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at central New York hospitals. It's the third consecutive day hospitalizations have been in the single digits. 

As the latest surge affects Cayuga County, the health department is attempting to get more people vaccinated. A clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fingerlakes Mall. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, along with boosters for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. The original shots and boosters are available for individuals ages 18 and older. 

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the health department will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11. 

Registration is required for both clinics. For more information on how to register, go to cayugacounty.us/health

The CDC reports that 55.1% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is higher among adults ages 18 and older (63.8%) and residents ages 65 and older (78.3%). 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News