Cayuga County woman dies of COVID-19; 71 new cases on Tuesday

A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the fourth virus-related fatality in the last 10 days and the 111th of the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department said the woman, who was in her 80s, tested positive for COVID-19 and died. No further information, such as her vaccination status, was released.

The death occurred as COVID-19 cases rise in Cayuga County. The health department reported 71 new cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day total in nearly three months. Two-thirds of the new cases (48 of 71) were unvaccinated, while 23 were vaccinated.

Through the first seven days of December, the county has 312 confirmed cases. It is on pace to have nearly 1,400 cases this month.

Active cases increased from 351 to 376 in one day. The number of positive cases in isolation hasn't been this high since Jan. 22, when there were 440 active cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's case rate is 489.71 per 100,000 people and the average seven-day positivity rate is 9.04%.

While cases are rising, hospitalizations remain unchanged. There are nine residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at central New York hospitals. It's the third consecutive day hospitalizations have been in the single digits.

As the latest surge affects Cayuga County, the health department is attempting to get more people vaccinated. A clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fingerlakes Mall. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, along with boosters for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. The original shots and boosters are available for individuals ages 18 and older.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the health department will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11.

Registration is required for both clinics. For more information on how to register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.

The CDC reports that 55.1% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is higher among adults ages 18 and older (63.8%) and residents ages 65 and older (78.3%).

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

