Cayuga County woman dies of COVID-19; county tops 700 cases in September

A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the county's 98th virus-related death of the pandemic.

The health department said that the resident was in her 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 and died. No other information was released.

It is the second COVID-related death in September and the eighth in the past two months as cases and hospitalizations increase. There were 747 new cases in August and 734 have been reported in September. The health department said there were 54 new cases, 37 of which are unvaccinated, on Monday.

Most of the county's new cases are unvaccinated. According to the health department, 37 of the 54 cases admitted Monday weren't vaccinated. In September, 512 of the 734 new cases are unvaccinated residents.

A similar trend has been observed among the hospitalized cases. There are 20 Cayuga County residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses in four area hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. Most of the patients (14 of 20) are unvaccinated.

The hospitalized residents range in age from one in their 20s to three in their 90s. Five are in their 70s, five are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, two are in their 30s and one is in their 80s.