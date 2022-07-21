Cayuga County won't adopt gas tax cap

After getting an updated revenue picture and hearing from town supervisors, Cayuga County lawmakers will not follow surrounding counties in enacting a gas tax cap.

The Cayuga County Legislature's Ways and Means Committee had a lengthy discussion about the potential gas tax cap. Mary Beth Leeson, the county's finance director, presented the different ways the county could shift to a cents-per-gallon method instead of the existing percentage rate. The options included capping sales taxes on the first $2, $3 or $4 per gallon. If the price is above the cap, sales taxes would not be charged.

When the committee met in June, one concern was how the reduction in revenue would affect towns and villages. The county splits its share of sales tax revenue with the local governments. If there was a $2-per-gallon cap, the county would lose an estimated $435,000 in sales tax revenue and the allocation to towns would decrease by $217,500. For a $3-per-gallon cap, the county's sales tax revenue would fall by $217,500 and the towns' share would decrease by $108,750.

Leeson said they ruled out a $4-per-gallon cap since gas prices are above the $4 mark.

Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison told his colleagues that he would oppose the gas tax cap, in part, because the county has "the cheapest gas around" compared to other counties that have adopted tax caps. According to AAA, the county's average gas price is $4.60 per gallon, the lowest among surrounding counties, nearly all of which adopted some form of gas tax cap.

Dennison was also concerned about the potential impact on other local governments.

"If there's a possibility that doing this hurts the towns, because they get less of the tax money because we share it with them, hurts us and we wind up raising taxes to the constituents, they sure as hell didn't save any money did they?" he said.

Town supervisors in attendance spoke out against the gas tax cap proposal. Brutus Supervisor Jim Hotaling said it would hurt the towns' budgets and would require them to increase taxes on residents. A pair of legislators, Jim Basile and Mark Strong, said they heard from supervisors who oppose the cap.

Another factor in the discussion: The county's revenue outlook. In June, Leeson said it appeared that the county's sales tax revenue was up 17% compared to last year. However, when the state reconciled the actual sales tax returns, it was determined that the county is up 3.1%.

The explanation for that disparity is that when sales tax revenue was up last year, New York City's economy was struggling due to the effects of the pandemic. But this year, that's changed because the city has rebounded.

"We're going to be better than last year, which was very good, but we're not going to be significantly better than last year," Leeson said.

Ultimately, the committee voted to table the resolution. If the county wanted to adopt a gas tax cap, it would need to take action before July 31 so it could take effect on Sept. 1, the start of the next sales tax quarter.