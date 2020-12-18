Cayuga County workplaces source of many COVID-19 clusters, health department says

The significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has been driven, in part, by COVID-19 clusters and exposures at workplaces.

The Cayuga County Health Department joined with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency on Friday to issue a joint statement urging employers to remind staff to stay home when they're sick, follow guidance for wearing masks and take other precautions, such as not allowing employees to eat or gather in the same place.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and Tracy Verrier, CEDA's executive director, signed the statement. They encouraged businesses to be proactive, which could help prevent another shutdown.

"These steps are not always easy or convenient, but are preferable to managing a preventable outbreak or mass quarantine," Cuddy and Verrier said. "Furthermore, if trends don't improve it is likely that our community will be forced to institute additional restrictions. If and when it comes to that point, employers will be more prepared for these restrictions if they are starting to implement these measures voluntarily now. Better yet, voluntarily implementation may help to avoid mandatory restrictions altogether."

