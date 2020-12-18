Cayuga County workplaces source of many COVID-19 clusters, health department says

The significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has been driven, in part, by COVID-19 clusters and exposures at workplaces.
The Cayuga County Health Department joined with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency on Friday to issue a joint statement urging employers to remind staff to stay home when they're sick, follow guidance for wearing masks and take other precautions, such as not allowing employees to eat or gather in the same place.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and Tracy Verrier, CEDA's executive director, signed the statement. They encouraged businesses to be proactive, which could help prevent another shutdown.
"These steps are not always easy or convenient, but are preferable to managing a preventable outbreak or mass quarantine," Cuddy and Verrier said. "Furthermore, if trends don't improve it is likely that our community will be forced to institute additional restrictions. If and when it comes to that point, employers will be more prepared for these restrictions if they are starting to implement these measures voluntarily now. Better yet, voluntarily implementation may help to avoid mandatory restrictions altogether."
In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Cuddy confirmed that there have been cases linked to workplaces in Cayuga County. The county has reported a 152% increase in confirmed cases in one month.
The health department admitted 70 cases on Thursday, according to its latest situational update. One of the cases is an incarcerated individual at a correctional facility. There are outbreaks at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities, both of which are state prisons in Cayuga County.
There are 161 cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation. These are individuals who have tested positive for the virus but haven't been contacted by the health department to be placed into isolation. The cases awaiting admission total is excluded from the county's number of active and confirmed cases.
Cayuga County has 535 active cases and 2,447 people in mandatory quarantine, both new highs. The individuals in quarantine had contact with positive cases. Cuddy has said that some people who are required to quarantine later test positive for the virus.
The county's number of confirmed cases is up to 1,730. The total is higher (1,891) when cases awaiting admission are included in the count.
Hospitalizations remained the same for a third consecutive day. There are 26 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The total doesn't include any county residents who are patients at hospitals outside of the county.
