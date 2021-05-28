Cayuga County wraps up school vaccination clinics, active COVID-19 cases dip again

Five days and more than 700 doses later, Cayuga County finished its first round of school vaccination clinics this week.

The county health department partnered with East Hill Medical Center to operate the clinics at the nine school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system. Based on numbers compiled from the department and East Hill, there were 720 doses administered at 10 schools and the Fingerlakes Mall, where the county held a separate clinic Wednesday night.

The goal of the school clinics was to vaccinate students age 12-17 who are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There are three vaccines, but only Pfizer has been approved for children under age 18.

The health department obtained doses from the regional hub at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in three weeks before the school year ends.

Cayuga County is outperforming the state average in vaccinating children ages 12-15. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 21.2% of county residents in that age group have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Statewide, 19.6% of 12- to 15-year-old New Yorkers have their first shot.