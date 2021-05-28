Cayuga County wraps up school vaccination clinics, active COVID-19 cases dip again

Five days and more than 700 doses later, Cayuga County finished its first round of school vaccination clinics this week.
The county health department partnered with East Hill Medical Center to operate the clinics at the nine school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system. Based on numbers compiled from the department and East Hill, there were 720 doses administered at 10 schools and the Fingerlakes Mall, where the county held a separate clinic Wednesday night.
The goal of the school clinics was to vaccinate students age 12-17 who are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There are three vaccines, but only Pfizer has been approved for children under age 18.
The health department obtained doses from the regional hub at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in three weeks before the school year ends.
Cayuga County is outperforming the state average in vaccinating children ages 12-15. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 21.2% of county residents in that age group have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Statewide, 19.6% of 12- to 15-year-old New Yorkers have their first shot.
Health officials have said that vaccinations are important for children, especially for those who will attend summer camps or play sports. The inoculations will also help reduce the transmission of the virus in the community. Many of the recent COVID-19 cases involve children under 10 or children and teens in the 10-19 age group.
Overall, Cayuga County is making progress in vaccinating its residents. As of 11 a.m. Friday, 46.6% of the population (35,921 residents) received at least one dose of a vaccine. Nearly 41% (31,491 people) are fully vaccinated. A majority of residents age 18 and older — 55.8% — have at least one dose.
As more people are vaccinated, the case numbers continue to decline in Cayuga County. There were 10 new cases over two days this week — the lowest total since mid-March. Active cases in mandatory isolation are down to 59, which is another two-month low.
After a slight uptick in hospitalizations, there are now two COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths have been reported since March 2.
In other news:
• The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.
To register for an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 vaccine clinics link.
"This is a great opportunity for college students fresh out of the spring semester who want to receive their vaccine before summer employment and back-to-school approaches," the department wrote in a news release. "It is also a great opportunity for people who want the convenience of vaccination in one dose."
There are other vaccination sites in the county, including local pharmacies, that can be found at vaccines.gov. The New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County also hosts a mass vaccination clinic that is open to the public.
