Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases dip again, one new death

Cayuga County is past its post-holiday surge, but the worst of the pandemic is still affecting local residents.
A nursing home resident, a man in his 80s, tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized before he died, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. The nursing home wasn't disclosed, but there have been deaths reported at two Auburn nursing homes — Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and The Commons on St. Anthony.
It's the 83th virus-related death in Cayuga County and the 59th in January, which is a record for fatalities in one month. There have been 56 COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, 51 of which occurred in January.
As the death toll increased again, Cayuga County reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since late November. There are 146 residents in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases. The last time the active case total dipped below 200 was on Nov. 30, when there were 159 people in isolation.
With fewer active cases, there has also been a decrease in the number of residents in mandatory quarantine. There are 398 residents in quarantine due to exposure to the virus. It's the lowest total since there were 368 people in quarantine on Nov. 6.
The health department admitted 19 new cases on Saturday. There are an additional 42 cases awaiting admission. These are cases that haven't been placed into isolation and aren't counted in the county's active and confirmed case totals.
Hospitalizations were down Saturday. Auburn Community Hospital had 17 COVID-19 patients, down from 20 one day ago. The hospital has its lowest number of COVID-related patients since Dec. 11.
Cayuga County has 4,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. As of Saturday, 4,626 people have been discharged from isolation.
Most of the county's cases were reported in December and January. The county had a record 2,024 cases December. Through 30 days in January, there have been 1,989 cases.
