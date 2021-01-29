 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases dip below 300 for first time in nearly 2 months
alert top story
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases dip below 300 for first time in nearly 2 months

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

 HOGP

Cayuga County has under 300 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since early December. 

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 269 positive cases in mandatory isolation. With the decrease in active cases, there are fewer residents (1,064) in mandatory quarantine due to exposure to the virus. 

The last time the county had less than 300 active cases was Dec. 7 when there were 279 people in mandatory isolation. 

The active case total in Cayuga County reached a peak of 1,095 cases on Jan. 7. There were five other days with more than 1,000 active cases. But since early January, the active case count has decreased. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County has 4,835 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 80% of the cases have been reported in December and January. 

In December, the county set a record with 2,024 cases. It is approaching that record in January. As of Thursday, there are 1,943 cases this month. 

The health department admitted 26 new cases on Thursday and has 32 cases awaiting admission. The cases awaiting admission are individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into mandatory isolation. 

Hospitalizations, like active cases, are declining too. There are 22 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The total hospitalizations don't include any residents being treated outside of the county. 

No new deaths were reported on Thursday. Cayuga County has 82 virus-related deaths since March 2020. There have been 58 deaths in January, which has been the deadliest month of the pandemic. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive discusses next COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News