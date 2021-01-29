Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases dip below 300 for first time in nearly 2 months

Cayuga County has under 300 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since early December.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 269 positive cases in mandatory isolation. With the decrease in active cases, there are fewer residents (1,064) in mandatory quarantine due to exposure to the virus.

The last time the county had less than 300 active cases was Dec. 7 when there were 279 people in mandatory isolation.

The active case total in Cayuga County reached a peak of 1,095 cases on Jan. 7. There were five other days with more than 1,000 active cases. But since early January, the active case count has decreased.

Cayuga County has 4,835 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 80% of the cases have been reported in December and January.

In December, the county set a record with 2,024 cases. It is approaching that record in January. As of Thursday, there are 1,943 cases this month.

The health department admitted 26 new cases on Thursday and has 32 cases awaiting admission. The cases awaiting admission are individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into mandatory isolation.