Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases down 63% in three weeks

Cayuga County is past its post-holiday surge as active COVID-19 cases have steadily declined in January.

The active case total — the residents who are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 — is down to 366, the lowest level since early December. A little over two weeks ago, there were 1,095 active cases.

With the decrease in active cases, there is a declining number of residents in mandatory quarantine. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, 1,840 people are in mandatory quarantine, which is required for contacts of positive cases.

Two weeks ago, more than 8,000 people were in mandatory quarantine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County admitted 32 new cases on Saturday, including three in local correctional facilities. There are outbreaks at both state prisons in the county, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.

The new admissions add to the county's confirmed case total, which is 4,670. The active and confirmed case counts exclude 34 cases awaiting admission. These are residents who have tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into isolation.