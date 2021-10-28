Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases reach seven-week low; more booster clinics planned

For the sixth consecutive day, active COVID-19 cases declined in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 166 active cases on Wednesday, down from 169 one day ago and 213 at this point last week.

The number of active cases is at a seven-week low, according to a review of the health department's data. On Sept. 6, there were 161 active cases. The total number of positive cases in isolation topped 300 in mid-September.

Daily new case counts have been on the decline, too. There were 19 new cases on Wednesday, the third day out of five that new daily cases were below 20. Most of the cases (14 of 19) are unvaccinated.

Total hospitalizations remained the same (12) for a third straight day. A vast majority of the hospitalizations (10 of 12) are vaccinated. Nine of the patients are age 70 or older. Two are in their 50s, while one is in their 30s.

No new deaths were reported. The county's COVID-19 death toll stands at 106.

In other news:

• The health department has scheduled two more booster shot clinics for people who received the Moderna vaccine.

The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 5, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinics will be held in the former Jo-Ann Fabric location. To enter the clinic, use the exterior doors to the left of Bass Pro Shops.

Registration is required for the booster clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

The first booster clinic will be held on Friday. All of the registration slots have been filled. The health department said Thursday that 96 people signed up for the booster shot clinic.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

