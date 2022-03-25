Cayuga County's active COVID-19 cases up by 100 in four days

It's not as bad as the early-winter surge, but COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 232 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 130 four days ago. On March 14, there were 52 active cases.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Six residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from four two days ago. The hospitalized patients range in age from one person in their 90s to a child under age 10. Four of the patients are vaccinated, including three who are age 70 or older, while two are unvaccinated.

With the increase in cases, the health department reminded residents that it continues to offer vaccination clinics. The department also reiterated the need for individuals to submit the results of their at-home tests if they are positive for COVID-19.

To submit a positive at-home test result, send a photo of the test and other information, such as your name, date of birth, phone number and the date of the test, to covidtest@cayugacounty.us.

It's unknown what is contributing to the increase in local cases. There have been more cases in area school districts since the statewide mask mandate was lifted in early March. But it's unclear whether there has been any spread in classrooms.

The recent uptick in Cayuga County is part of a trend observed in other central New York counties. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, central New York's seven-day average case rate is 40.44 per 100,000 people, the highest among the state's 10 regions. Statewide, the case rate is 13.09 per 100,000 people.

Central New York's seven-day positivity rate (8.91%) is also the highest in the state and well above the statewide average (2.14%).

One statistic that hasn't changed much is the county's vaccination rate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 58.9% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 62% of eligible individuals ages 5 and older are vaccinated.

Among fully vaccinated people, 56.1% have received their booster shots.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

