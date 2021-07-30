Cayuga County's COVID-19 active cases double in past week

Cayuga County officials on Friday announced two public vaccination clinics next week.

The first clinic is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Port Byron Central School District, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron. That clinic will offer shots of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The second clinic, set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older, while the other two are available to those 18 and older.

In its statement about vaccine myths, the health department emphasized that all of the vaccines have gone through rigorous safety testing, and that they provide the best protection available against catching COVID-19 and also against serious illness and death should a vaccinated person still become infected.

"At least 75% of the population need to have received the vaccination to attain herd immunity (community immunity). Currently, only 48% of Cayuga County residents are fully immunized. If you are eligible, go get your vaccine!" the statement said.