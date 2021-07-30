Cayuga County's COVID-19 active cases double in past week

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Friday that 44 residents are now in isolation with active COVID-19 cases, up from 22 a week ago.
The department also announced that it is ramping up vaccination efforts, as it has scheduled two walk-in clinics next week and issued a public statement about myths that may be keeping some people from getting vaccinated.
The department said four newly confirmed cases were placed into isolation on Wednesday and three more were added on Thursday. There were two people admitted at Auburn Community Hospital with the coronavirus.
Those seven new cases have brought the county's community transmission rate up to 44.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. That rate is considered moderate but it's trending toward the 50 cases threshold which would put the county in the substantial community transmission range.
The CDC recently issued guidance recommending all people wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, in areas with substantial transmission. Neighboring Tompkins County crossed over the 50 cases per 100,000 mark on Friday, its health department reported, and is now urging everyone to mask indoors.
Cayuga County officials on Friday announced two public vaccination clinics next week.
The first clinic is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Port Byron Central School District, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron. That clinic will offer shots of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
The second clinic, set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older, while the other two are available to those 18 and older.
In its statement about vaccine myths, the health department emphasized that all of the vaccines have gone through rigorous safety testing, and that they provide the best protection available against catching COVID-19 and also against serious illness and death should a vaccinated person still become infected.
"At least 75% of the population need to have received the vaccination to attain herd immunity (community immunity). Currently, only 48% of Cayuga County residents are fully immunized. If you are eligible, go get your vaccine!" the statement said.
In a separate statement issued Thursday night, the county health department urged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic, and to be sure to stay home while waiting for the results of those tests.
"The Cayuga County Health Department has encountered several cases where a person wasn’t feeling well so they got tested but then did not self-isolate at home until they got their results," the statement said. "Rather, they continued going out in the public and infected many others."