Cayuga County's COVID-19 case rate drops below 100 per 100,000 people

For the first time in three months, Cayuga County's COVID-19 case rate is below 100 per 100,000 people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's case rate is 77.05 per 100,000 people. It's the lowest since the case rate was 96.64 per 100,000 people on March 10, but the rate returned to triple digits shortly after and remained above 100 until this week.

The case rate is one of the metrics used to calculate the county's COVID community level. The CDC began using the community level, which also factors in new hospital admissions and the percentage of beds used by COVID-positive patients, to determine whether virus transmission is low, medium or high in a given area.

For several weeks, Cayuga had a high community level because case rates were high and hospitalizations increased. This was at a time when the state Department of Health believed the emergence of omicron subvariants were the likely cause of a spike in cases in Cayuga County and central New York.

But case rates have since decreased five weeks in a row. Last week, Cayuga County was among a small number of counties that had a low community level. Now, about half of the state's 62 counties are at a low level.

Hospitalizations are also on the decline. The Cayuga County Health Department reported on Friday that five residents are hospitalized with COVID.

The main focus of the health department is getting more residents vaccinated. The county's vaccination rate is 59.5%, which has been unchanged since May 21. The rate among eligible residents ages 5 and up is 62.7%.

A majority of vaccinated individuals (57.5%) have received at least one booster shot, according to the CDC.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.