Cayuga County's COVID-19 vaccine clinics: 15,000 shots — and counting

A document provided by the Cayuga County Health Department details its COVID-19 vaccination efforts since the first clinic was held in January.

From Jan. 11 through September, 15,284 vaccine doses have been administered at health department-run clinics. For the majority of that time, Fingerlakes Mall has served as the main location. But department staff have gone to other sites, including businesses, housing complexes and schools.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, explained at the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday that the document was prepared for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement claims. The Citizen reviewed the spreadsheet, which includes a column titled "site type." This, Cuddy said, is a FEMA descriptor.

FEMA uses a numbered system to differentiate between larger and smaller vaccination sites. There is a separate category for mobile clinics.

Beyond its usefulness for helping the county navigate the federal bureaucracy, the breakdown of vaccination clinics shows to what extent the health department was willing to go to ensure residents got their immunizations.

After the health department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January, it held 11 clinics at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius. But once in-person classes resumed, the department needed a new location. Fingerlakes Mall offered space — its event center — to host clinics. Of the 15,284 doses administered, 6,041 shots were dispensed at Fingerlakes Mall, including a single-day record of 708 on March 26.

Mobile clinics organized by the county did not draw the largest crowds, but they brought the vaccine to people who would otherwise need to drive to Auburn, Syracuse or elsewhere to get vaccinated. There have been multiple vaccine clinics at schools outside of Auburn, with Port Byron and Southern Cayuga being popular locations. Roughly 3,500 shots were administered at the school clinics. The county's tally includes vaccination clinics held at Cayuga County schools in May and June before the summer break.

Many of the health department's vaccination clinics have already been reported, but there were lesser-known clinics included in the summary. The department went to Dickman Farms and Owens-Illinois to administer vaccinations. There were a pair of clinics at a food pantry in Auburn. Shots were given to residents at the Boyle Center in Auburn and Hillside Children's Center in Sennett.

"We were very deliberate in trying to reach various areas throughout our long county once we went mobile," Cuddy wrote in an email to The Citizen. "We also made concerted and repeated attempts to reach out to specific populations of people. Our community partners have been, and continue to be, critical to the success of our outreach and engagement of people."

Cuddy praised her staff and partners for their "truly amazing dedication and impressive cooperation." She said that collaboration "continues onward focused on the purpose of vaccinating our community members to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

The data also shows how demand for the COVID-19 vaccines has changed over time. The number of doses administered at health department clinics topped 1,000 each month from January through May. The high was 3,959 in February.

After 779 shots in June, there were 159 in July. According to the document, the county had nine clinics that month.

As COVID-19 cases began to surge in August, there was a slight increase in doses administered at health department-run clinics (233). The county dispensed 169 shots in September.

The health department's clinics have played a vital role in the county's vaccination effort. COVID-19 vaccines are available at other locations, including pharmacies. But the health department is one of the few entities in Cayuga County that has held larger vaccination clinics.

So far, Cayuga County's overall vaccination rate is 53.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate among eligible residents ages 12 and older is 61%.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.