Cayuga County's COVID hospitalizations: Half unvaccinated, one-third not boosted

Most of Cayuga County's COVID-19 hospitalizations in the new year were either unvaccinated or vaccinated residents who had not received their booster shots.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told Guy Cosentino on "Inside Government" last week that out of the 142 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 since Jan. 1, half were not vaccinated and 32% were fully vaccinated but did not get their boosters. Twelve percent of the patients were fully vaccinated and received their booster shots, while 5% were fully vaccinated but not yet eligible for their boosters.

Cuddy also revealed the vaccination status of 22 people who have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the new year. Twelve were vaccinated — six did not receive their booster, three weren't eligible for an extra shot and three had their booster shots. Ten were unvaccinated.

The data, Cuddy said, shows that booster shots for the fully vaccinated are helping to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

"Even if you didn't get your booster, it's beneficial (to be fully vaccinated)," she said. "But it's better if you do get your booster shot."

Cayuga County is past its winter surge. After Christmas, there were days when the county had more than 300 new cases and topped 800 active cases. At its peak, there were 29 daily hospitalizations. Since Dec. 1, the health department has reported 29 virus-related fatalities.

But active cases are now below 100 — 53, according to the health department's latest update — and five residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cuddy does not want to get complacent. At the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, she discussed the health department's continued vaccination efforts. Deanna Ryan, the health department's supervising public health administrator and public information officer, shared early plans for a outreach effort to encourage more local residents to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.6% of eligible residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. More than 55% of residents who are fully vaccinated have received their booster shots.

"COVID is still a thing," Cuddy said. "I realize that there's a lot of people who want to be done with it, but it's not done yet. The local health department and health care response is not over at this time and we need to keep that in mind."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.