Cayuga County's daily COVID-19 cases at highest level since late September

For much of October, new COVID-19 cases were slowly decreasing following the Delta variant surge that began in mid-August. But in November, the curve has been moving in the wrong direction.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control showed that Cayuga County's seven-day average of new daily cases exceed 33 starting on Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

That marked the highest level of community transmission in Cayuga County since Sept. 25. The daily case average had dipped as low as 18 on Oct. 28, but has gradually been climbing since then.

The Cayuga County Health Department's situational updates are showing the same trend. In its report released Monday, the department reported 260 residents in the county are in its mandatory isolation protocol with an active case of COVID-19. A week ago, that figure was at 238.

The department reported 58 new cases put into isolation from Friday through Sunday, with 44 involving people who are unvaccinated.

A year ago, when vaccines were not available and public health officials were sounding the alarm about a fall surge that wound up becoming the worst stretch of the pandemic, Cayuga County was at 131 active cases, which at that point was an all-time high.

Hospitalizations a year ago stood at nine, also an all-time mark for that point in the pandemic. On Monday, the health department said there were 12 county residents in Auburn or Syracuse hospitals with COVID-19, including seven who are unvaccinated.

The health department is urging people to get vaccinated or, for residents who are fully vaccinated, to get booster shots if the required time since their previous shot has elapsed.

The department is planning community vaccine clinics next week, but stressed that there are other options for getting the shot.

"The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department," it said in Monday's update. "Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and healthcare providers to get an appointment."

A school-based vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday at Weedsport Elementary School. Parents are directed to contact the school of setting up an appointment.

That clinic concludes a two-week run of school-based clinics for children ages 5 to 11. The federal government gave authorization for pediatric Pfizer doses for this age group earlier in the month.

Next week the county will offer a clinic for residents 12 and older, as well as one for younger children.

From noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, a clinic will provide first-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

Then, from 4 to 5 p.m, a clinic will provide first-dose Pfizer shots for the 5-11-year-old age group.

Both clinics are being held at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinics will be held in the former Jo-Ann Fabric location. To enter the clinic, use the exterior doors to the left of Bass Pro Shops.

Registration is required for these clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate continues to lag to much of the rest of New York state.

According to the CDC, 90% of adult New York state resident have now had at least one COVID-19 shot. By comparison, the Cayuga County figure for the same demographic is just 66.8%. Cayuga County's rate for total population having at least one shot is 58.2%, the 11th lowest out of 62 counties in the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul cited the 90% milestone in a press release on Monday but noted that work on vaccines must continue.

"As of today, 90 percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine - while that is an incredible achievement, it's crucial we continue to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this deadly virus as we head into the holiday season," Hochul said. "We know the tools to stop the spread of COVID: Get vaccinated, get the booster if you are already vaccinated, and please stay home if you're feeling sick. The vaccine and booster is safe, free and widely available. Don't put it off any longer."

