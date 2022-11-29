 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS

Cayuga County's first Chipotle to open in 2023

Chipotle

Construction is underway on a Chipotle Mexican Grill in the town of Sennett.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

Construction is underway on the first Chipotle Mexican Grill in Cayuga County.

A location of the restaurant chain is being built on Plaza Drive off Grant Avenue in the town of Sennett, near Staples and Panera Bread.

The town's planning board approved a site plan for the restaurant at its April meeting. The plan was submitted by developer Michael O'Neill of American Group 1 in Skaneateles.

The approximately 2,400-square-foot restaurant will open in 2023, Chipotle communications representative Sally Evans told The Citizen. The location will feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders and a dining room. She said she had no further details to share at this time, including the number of people the restaurant will employ.

Founded in 1993, the fast casual Mexican food chain has more than 3,100 locations worldwide. The closest one to the Auburn area is on West Genesee Street in Fairmount. 

In the Auburn area, Chipotle will join fellow restaurant chain Moe's Southwest Grill, also on Grant Avenue, and the locally owned Mesa Grande Taqueria on Genesee Street downtown in that marketplace.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

