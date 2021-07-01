Cayuga County's Fourth of July fireworks rescheduled

Cayuga County's Fourth of July fireworks event at Emerson Park has been rescheduled from its traditional date of July 3.

The fireworks will instead take place Sunday, Aug. 8, Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman announced Thursday. The celebration will begin at 8 p.m. at the Emerson Park Pavilion with a performance by Syracuse orchestra Symphoria, sponsored by the Fred L. Emerson Foundation. The fireworks will follow at 9:15 p.m. Parking at the park is free this year.

"After a long hiatus, Cayuga County is excited to welcome the public back to Emerson Park for this event!" McNabb-Coleman said in a news release.

The fireworks event could not take place July 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McNabb-Coleman said at a May 25 Legislature meeting. The county could not meet the requirements of the state's COVID-19 guidance at the time, namely having only one or two points of entry, with screenings, for the 5,000-plus attendees it anticipated. However, the state lifted most of that guidance in mid-June.