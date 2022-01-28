Cayuga County's largest nursing home limiting visitor access to COVID-19 tests

Three of Cayuga County's four nursing homes unconditionally offer COVID-19 tests to visitors unable to provide their own. A relative of a resident at the other nursing home isn't happy about that.

The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn offers COVID-19 tests to visitors on a case-by-case basis only, said Julie Sheedy, chief marketing and engagement officer for the facility's owner, Loretto.

That policy appears to defy a Jan. 12 advisory to nursing homes from the state Department of Health announcing the testing requirement.

After noting that visitors must test negative a day or two prior, depending on the type of test, the advisory says: "A nursing home should provide a visitor with an iHealth (over-the-counter) COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test if he/she does not have other valid proof of a negative test conducted in the required timeframe, and the visitor should test him/herself at the facility."

The advisory says the state shipped iHealth tests to nursing homes for testing visitors in early January.

Asked about those tests by The Citizen, Sheedy said in a Jan. 21 email: "We receive a limited supply of tests from the state from time to time, and priority is given to residents and staff. Any remaining supply is limited and requests by visitors will be handled on a case-by-case basis. There are several places in the community that offer free testing."

The county's three other nursing homes — Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, and Northwoods Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Moravia — told The Citizen they offer COVID-19 testing to visitors who don't provide their own negative tests, in accordance with the Department of Health's advisory.

The Commons on St. Anthony is by far the largest of the four nursing homes, with 300 licensed residential beds compared with Auburn Rehabilitation's 92, the Finger Lakes Center for Living's 80 and Northwoods' 40.

Kim Dungey, whose mother is a resident at The Commons, believes that by not offering tests, the facility is essentially forcing visitors to pay to see their loved ones.

For her, the facility's policy is another obstacle in long series of them during COVID-19. The state prohibited nursing home visits from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 until July 2021.

"It feels punitive and lacking in care and concern," she said in an email to The Citizen. "Residents of nursing homes and their families have endured a great deal of deprivation."

Dungey said she doesn't have the money to pay out of pocket for over-the-counter tests, and as a Medicare recipient, she doesn't qualify for the federal government's eight free tests a month. On Wednesday, she said she was told by Commons staff that the facility would provide her a test. But, given the state's advisory, she doesn't believe she should have had to ask.

"Seems very restrictive to only get a test kit after two emails and two phone calls," she said. "What about other family members who may not be as persistent?"

Richard Mollot, executive director of advocacy group the Long Term Care Community Coalition, doesn't believe Dungey should have had to ask, either.

"To be honest, I think it is pretty shameful for a facility to divert the COVID tests it has received and then make up its own rules when it comes to visitation," he told The Citizen in an email Thursday.

The coalition has heard of other facilities inappropriately limiting nursing home visitation, which Mollot said manipulates the confusion surrounding ever-changing pandemic policies to their benefit. He believes the state's testing policy itself also infringes on the rights of residents and their families, given that federal rules have no such requirement except during COVID-19 outbreaks.

"We are very concerned that the state testing requirements puts a very significant burden on families and residents, who have already gone through hell the last two years," he said. "It is particularly troubling to think about the outsized impact this policy has on middle and low income communities, and communities of color, who already face serious challenges getting access to decent care."

