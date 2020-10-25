Cayuga County's participation in opioid addiction study helping during COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the pandemic, registered opioid overdose prevention programs in the county run by organizations such as the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the Cayuga County Mental Health Center were holding in-person events. But then "virtually no Narcan" was being distributed in the community with sudden COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cayuga County study group then checked in with in the state Department of Health, and put a training platform on the county website. People can watch a seven-minute video of recognizing an opioid overdose emergency and how to deal with it with Narcan. People can also request the medicine be mailed to their homes.

"We were really overwhelmed by the response. What we realized was also when we did that, previously the in-person Narcan trainings had been mostly in and around Auburn," Salvage said. "Through the online mechanism, we really reached people throughout the county, and that was not happening before."

Because holiday weekends are often a trigger for people to use opioids more, the study group organized a pop-up distribution event in neighborhoods where the data showed a lot of overdoses were happening. People were shown how to use Narcan, and it was distributed. Other events followed.