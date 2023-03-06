Two of Cayuga County's state representatives will appear on local TV shows this week.

Sen. Rachel May will be the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" on Tuesday. May, who now represents all of Cayuga County, will discuss getting acquainted with her new district, her recent budget town hall in Auburn and issues the Senate is working on.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and at 8 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

Assemblyman John Lemondes will then give a state update on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," including the current 2023-24 budget process. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

On Thursday, “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature new Cayuga Economic Development Agency Executive Director Michael Miller to discuss his new position, the work of CEDA and the impact of the Micron announcement on Cayuga County.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum 12 and at 8:30 p.m. March 14 and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

That show will be followed by "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" with CCC President Brian Durant for an update that will include the college’s new strategic plan, the new law enforcement academy in Fulton and the workforce development center renovations at the old Cornell Cooperative Extension on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum 12 and at 8 p.m. March 14 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the CCC's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, and are also posted at auburnpub.com.

Future guests this semester include Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould, Cayuga County District Attorney Britany Grome Antonacci, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, film director Loch Phillips, Tyburn Academy Principal Connor O’Donnell and representatives of the Gavras Center.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.