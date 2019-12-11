The Cayuga Economic Development Agency announced this week that it has hired Danielle Szabo as its economic development specialist.
In a news release, CEDA said that Szabo will work to retain and expand existing businesses, as well as to attract new businesses to expand or relocate to Cayuga County. She has over 10 years of workforce development experience with a focus on recruitment and retention strategies. She has worked with local employers in Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties to build more efficient hiring and onboarding processes that have led to overall system changes.
Szabo has a bachelor's degree in global and international relations with a concentration in global politics and global culture from SUNY Oswego. She is an Auburn native and currently lives in Marcellus with her husband, Luke, and two dogs. The Szabos own and operate Scratch Farmhouse Catering.