Cayuga IDA to hear from developer of massive solar project

Those nominations will be due within 15 days after NextEra submits a preliminary scoping statement for the project to the state, which is expected to happen this quarter.

According to a presentation provided to the IDA ahead of this week's meeting, NextEra's rough timeline includes submitting is official project application to the state in the fourth quarter of this year, with construction starting in August 2022.

NextEra said the project would create roughly 250 construction jobs and three to four permanent salaried jobs. It says payments in lieu of taxes would amount to millions of dollars in revenues for local governments. And it is touting the economic benefits for the landowners who will lease to NextEra, many of which are farm owners.

"Payments to landowners allow for a diversified income to keep land in the family for future generations," the presentation deck says.

The Conquest project is by far the largest of three large-scale commercial solar projects in development in Cayuga County. Two 20-megawatt arrays are being developed in the southern end of the county, one in Ledyard and the other in Scipio.