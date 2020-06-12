Cayuga IDA to hold public hearings on tax breaks for farm digester, milk plant projects

The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency will take comments from the public next week at hearings on proposed tax breaks for two multi-million dollar agricultural projects.
On Monday, the IDA will hold a hearing at 4 p.m. at Spruce Haven Farm in Fleming, the site of a proposed $8.27 million dairy manure digester that a Long Island-based energy company wants to build.
Global Common Energy LLC of Garden City is asking for sales and mortgage recording tax breaks on the project at the farm, where it has a lease to build the digester that would produce renewable natural gas. The company said the gas generated at the farm site would be upgraded to pipeline quality, compressed and trucked to an injection point at an existing interstate pipeline. Global Common plans to sell the gas.
Global Common is asking the IDA to approve an estimated $290,000 in tax breaks, with most of the benefit coming from an exemption on sales taxes for materials purchased for the project.
The digester, which the company wants to start building and bring online this year, would generate two construction jobs and two permanent operator jobs, according to the application filed with the IDA. The operator positions would pay an average of $50,000 per year.
Another agribusiness project will be the subject of an IDA public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aurelius Town Hall. Cayuga Milk Ingredients, a dairy processing plant at Eagle Drive in Aurelius, is seeking a sales tax exemption on materials purchased for a $27.51 million expansion project.
Cayuga Milk Ingredients is looking to build a 2,400-square-foot facility that would stand 104 feet tall to house an evaporator and finisher, along with a 450-square-foot silo tank hall that would hold a dryer. The project also would install almost $15 million in machinery and equipment.
The company estimates that a sales tax break would save it $271,000. Construction would start this year and take about a year to complete.
The expansion would add just one job to the Cayuga Milk Ingredients payroll, according to the application, but construction jobs created would range from 189 to 289. The plant currently employs 79 people, with average annual pay ranging from $52,000 to $74,000.
Both of the IDA's public hearings will have limits on how many people can be in the meeting room at the same time, due to social distancing requirements connected with the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency will also have a video and telephone conference stream available, and the public can offer comments over the phone during the meeting or in writing.
