Cayuga IDA to hold public hearings on tax breaks for farm digester, milk plant projects

If you go

WHAT: Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency public hearing on Global Common Energy biogas digester project tax breaks

WHEN: 4 p.m. Monday, June 15

WHERE: Spruce Haven Farm, 5004 White Road, Fleming. In-person public attendance is limited to 10 people at a time. Public can also participate by videoconference at global.gotomeeting.com/join/557742477 and dial-in public participation by phone at (646) 749-3112, access code 557-742-477.

WHAT: Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency public hearing on tax breaks for Cayuga Milk Ingredients expansion project tax breaks.

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16

WHERE: Aurelius Town Hall, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road. In person attendance limited to six people at a time. Public can also participate by videoconference at global.gotomeeting.com/join/423645093 and dial-in public participation by phone at (872) 240-3412 access code 423-645-093.

For both projects, the IDA will also accept written comments, which may be sent to Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, 2 State St., Auburn, NY 13021, Attn: Tracy Verrier, executive director, or via email at tverrier@cayugaeda.org.