Cayuga Lake group seeks summer harmful algal bloom monitors

The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network is looking for new volunteers to look out for harmful algal blooms along the lake shoreline.

The environmental conservation organization wants new people to come on board for this summer. The HABs, also known as blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, can be toxic and are on the rise in the lake and the region, the network said.

The Community Science Institute of Ithaca performed lab analysis of bacteria samples collected last year by members of the public and volunteers. Blooms with higher toxin levels were observed to appear with more frequency in September, the release said, with the most toxic blooms showing up in the lake's northern area, along the Cayuga and Seneca county shorelines.

The network wants enough new volunteers to cover the lake's shoreline adequately for the year.

"Our short-term goal is to keep the public alert to blooms that may threaten human and animal health," according to an article by the network's executive director, Hilary Lambert. "Longer term, we seek to better understand factors that promote HABs so that we can manage the risk they pose to our recreational enjoyment of the lake and drinking water."