The Cayuga Museum of History & Art announced Monday its receipt of $10,000 from Shirley Long Woodward, a longtime member of the Auburn museum and the daughter of its late founding director, Walter Long.
The money will be used to start the Walter K. Long Exhibition Fund, the museum said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
The fund will support the museum's mission to preserve and present the history and cultural heritage of Cayuga County by ensuring the durability of the museum's exhibits. The fund will provide direct financial support for those exhibits, including interactive technology, in-depth research and high-quality display materials.
The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 203 Genesee St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.