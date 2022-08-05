Cayuga Nation buildings in Seneca County demolished amid leadership dispute

A longstanding leadership dispute between members of the Cayuga Nation has once again resulted in the destruction of property in Seneca County.

The federally recognized nation leadership said that it oversaw the demolition of three "dilapidated and vacant" structures at two separate properties Wednesday at 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the town of Varick.

The Cayuga Nation Council said in a news release that the home on the property in Varick was unsafe, uninhabitable and being used to facilitate an illegal mail-order marijuana operation, but critics of the demolition described the property as a classic farmhouse and barn that was the home of a nation elder and others and used for traditional ceremonies.

The nation council is led by federal representative Clint Halftown, but other nation members follow what they consider the nation's traditional government and dispute Halftown's authority.

A statement from the traditional Cayuga Chiefs and Clan Mothers, along with their legal counsel, described the demolition in Varick as being led by "armed mercenaries" who removed Cayuga elder Wanda John from her home "so violently that they injured her."

They said that John was forced to watch the destruction of her home after the people who came to the property "threw her to the ground, stepped on her head, and then zip-tied her wrists together and placed her in a vehicle."

A spokesperson for the nation council said that John never lived on the property and provided a photo of weapons and drugs reportedly removed from the home before it was demolished. The council said that the properties it took action against have long been used for criminal activity and that residents have lodged complaints with local governments.

John, the council said, resides at a nation-owned property on Route 89 in Seneca Falls and that is has taken legal action against her for failing to pay rent for the past 10 years.

The council said that evidence seized at the Varick property included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and business records as well as a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round. Because the alleged drug operation utilized the U.S. Postal Service, the council said "the matter has been referred to federal authorities for investigation and prosecution."

“The demolition of the Varick house clears an eyesore from this community,” Halftown said in a news release. “The Varick house demolition was a necessary, routine operation for uninhabitable, run-down properties. Demolishing this long-time eyesore is a step forward for the safety of our entire community. We look forward to cleaning up this property and consider it for a use that will benefit the Nation’s citizens.”

The traditional Cayugas said this week's events "are just the latest in ongoing violent demolitions targeting the traditional community and its citizens, all of which were undertaken at the behest of Clint Halftown and the Halftown Council," a press release said.

"This attack is only the most recent of numerous acts of violence perpetrated by Clint Halftown's 'Cayuga Nation' enterprises against his own people, and more are expected," community organizer for the traditional Cayugas Hilary-Anne Coppola said in a statement.

In February 2020, the nation police department seized and destroyed other buildings in Seneca County, leading to a protest a week later that erupted into a fight resulting in injuries and criminal charges. The Seneca Falls Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff's Office investigated after both sides complained that crimes had been committed by the other. One man, a Seneca County resident who is not a nation citizen named Cahrles Bowman, was charged by local law enforcement. In a trial earlier this year, he was acquitted on a third-degree assault charge and convicted on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.