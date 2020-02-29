Cayuga Nation chiefs call Seneca Falls property demolition an 'act of terrorism'

SENECA FALLS — Cameron Seneca said when he heard that several Cayuga Nation buildings in Seneca Falls were destroyed last week, he thought about the nation's children who lost a school house.
The Cayuga Nation Council, led by Clint Halftown, raided and demolished properties operated by the nation's traditional government in the early hours of Feb. 22. The buildings that were reduced to rubble included a schoolhouse, a sugar shack and gas station/convenience store. Seneca, who worked at the schoolhouse and was a student there, was one of around 100 people who attended a press conference set up by seven Cayuga Nation chiefs acknowledged by the recognized by the nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy to address the raids.
Gazing at the remains of one of the buildings behind caution tape, Seneca said before the conference began that the schoolhouse was a place where the children and others learned "our culture, our language and our ways."
"Why take something like that away from the kids?" he said.
Seneca compared the situation to the Clinton-Sullivan campaign of 1779 carried out in New York and Pennsylvania, in which Native Americans were murdered.
He noted, however, that he was encouraged by the way community members of different backgrounds who were affected by the demolition, including white people who had worked in the buildings, supported each other after the walls came down.
The crowd converged onto the Garden Street Extension, where the conference took place, with law enforcement blocking off the intersection of the street extension to Route 89. Law enforcement vehicles were posted along route 89 for the event. Trevor Swamp had a flag with him as he stood in front of where the street was blocked. Several people carried signs over their heads denouncing Halftown and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, which acknowledges Halftown's leadership.
Austin Glass, an Oneida Nation member who was later arrested by Cayuga Nation Police and charged with damaging a Cayuga Nation marked police vehicle, said before the conference that a situation similar to what was happening in Cayuga Nation occurred in the Oneida Nation in the 1990s, but that the Cayuga situation was "more peaceful."
"As you can see," Glass motioned to the rubble. "It's the same on the other side." Glass said he used to work at the trading post that was among the buildings destroyed last week.
Snipe Clan Chief Roger Silversmith, one of the chiefs, read a statement from the traditional Cayuga Nation chiefs and clan mothers, calling Halftown's actions "an act of terrorism."
"The actions of Feb. 22, 2020 have placed Clint Halftown and council outside of the protection of the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs, we say that he has stepped outside the protection of the Circle of the Confederacy Chiefs," Silversmith read from the statement. "Clint Halftown and council will cease to use all treaty rights and privileges of the Cayuga Nation for their own benefit."
Silversmith said the chiefs view the Cayuga Nation endorsed by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs as "an entity of the United States and is not considered the governing body of the Cayuga Nation." He said any past, current or future agreements by people or groups "posing as the 'Cayuga Nation' are considered null and void."
"Any and all outside agencies who assisted Clint Halftown in his wanton destruction of all buildings on the Cayuga Nation territory need to be held accountable under their own system of justice as an act of terrorism," Silversmith said.
Later, Seneca and Deanna Young made their way through a part of the crowd to speak. Young said her children attended the school and her brother, Daren Kettle, was one of the security guards for the properties that were destroyed who was temporarily detained by Cayuga Nation police during the raid.
"We woke up Saturday to this utter devastation and destruction of a place that we held sacred, where we held our ceremonies," Young said. "Sacred items were destroyed."
Silversmith said the chiefs need to sit down and determine their next course of action but added "people have to be held accountable for what they've done."
Silversmith's sister, Donna Silversmith, said the division "is created by people fighting for status, for money, for recognition from the BIA, and they're stepping away from what the Cayuga people really are." Donna later said the bureau and the Department of the Interior — which the bureau falls under — have "no right to be interfering in Cayuga Nation business.
"Whose system are you following? Are you following the Western ways or are you following the traditional ways when it comes to property rights? Clint Halftown has no right to be having deeds to property because he is not a traditional leader and us traditional people, we don't need deeds to tell us that we own the land," which garnered shouts of encouragement.
