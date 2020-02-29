Cayuga Nation chiefs call Seneca Falls property demolition an 'act of terrorism'

"The actions of Feb. 22, 2020 have placed Clint Halftown and council outside of the protection of the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs, we say that he has stepped outside the protection of the Circle of the Confederacy Chiefs," Silversmith read from the statement. "Clint Halftown and council will cease to use all treaty rights and privileges of the Cayuga Nation for their own benefit."

Silversmith said the chiefs view the Cayuga Nation endorsed by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs as "an entity of the United States and is not considered the governing body of the Cayuga Nation." He said any past, current or future agreements by people or groups "posing as the 'Cayuga Nation' are considered null and void."

"Any and all outside agencies who assisted Clint Halftown in his wanton destruction of all buildings on the Cayuga Nation territory need to be held accountable under their own system of justice as an act of terrorism," Silversmith said.

Later, Seneca and Deanna Young made their way through a part of the crowd to speak. Young said her children attended the school and her brother, Daren Kettle, was one of the security guards for the properties that were destroyed who was temporarily detained by Cayuga Nation police during the raid.