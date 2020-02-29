UPDATED: Cayuga Nation Police announce arrests after Seneca Falls press conference turns violent

During the press conference on Saturday, the chiefs talked about their view that the Seneca Falls site belongs to the Cayuga Nation as a whole, and is not a place that Halftown can unilaterally control.

Halftown has labeled the group that has opposed him and run the operations at the Seneca Falls site as "trespassers" who have been breaking tribal law and stealing from the nation's citizens. A lawyer for the opposition group has called the Halftown council's actions "viciously unlawful."

Lee Alcott, one of the attorney's for the Halftown-led Cayuga Nation Council, issued a statement on behalf of the council early Saturday afternoon condemning the actions of the opposition group:

"This morning our Nation, Officers of our Police Department and others, including members of state and local law enforcement, were the victims of a group of vicious criminals, including members of the Mohawk and Onondaga nations, as well as other Indians who traveled from Canada, for the sole purpose of creating chaos on our property and inflicting serious injury. As you know, we had regained possession of these properties peacefully and without injury and hoped to maintain the peace, but peace has never been the way of those who continue to oppose our lawful government.