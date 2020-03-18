Cayuga Nation closes gaming center in response to coronavirus pandemic

After a day of operating despite a statewide closure of casinos, the Cayuga Indian Nation's gaming center announced Wednesday that it has closed in Union Springs.
Lakeside Entertainment posted the following message to its Facebook page at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday:
"CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! Lakeside Entertainment is following recommended guidelines for social distancing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We feel that this is in the best interest of the health and safety of our customers and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
The decision to shut down comes as much larger gambling establishments, such as the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort in Verona and privately owned del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre, shut down after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order on Monday, made in an effort to minimize spread of the novel coronavirus.
Lakeside continued operating on Tuesday but with restrictions, limiting the facility to 50 customers and requiring people to sit at every other electronic gaming machine. It also canceled a St. Patrick's Day-themed tournament.
Following the Facebook post, the Cayuga Nation Council led by federal representative Clint Halftown issued a public statement on the process it followed for first opening and then closing the Lakeside Entertainment.
"The Cayuga Nation has been carefully monitoring the ongoing developments relating to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In keeping with practices followed by many businesses and, based on guidelines very recently issued by the National Indian Gaming Commission, which regulates our facility, we chose to practice social distancing and have followed a rigorous sanitizing schedule at our facility. During this interim period, we are grateful that so many of our customers continued to visit our facility with these appropriate procedures in place.
"We have now decided that it is in the best interests of our customers, our employees, and the public at large to temporarily close the facility until further notice. We share in the hopes of all that this worldwide health problem will eventually be resolved and we look forward to reopening our facility at the appropriate time."