Cayuga Nation closes gaming center in response to coronavirus pandemic

After a day of operating despite a statewide closure of casinos, the Cayuga Indian Nation's gaming center announced Wednesday that it has closed in Union Springs.

Lakeside Entertainment posted the following message to its Facebook page at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday:

"CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! Lakeside Entertainment is following recommended guidelines for social distancing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We feel that this is in the best interest of the health and safety of our customers and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The decision to shut down comes as much larger gambling establishments, such as the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort in Verona and privately owned del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre, shut down after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order on Monday, made in an effort to minimize spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lakeside continued operating on Tuesday but with restrictions, limiting the facility to 50 customers and requiring people to sit at every other electronic gaming machine. It also canceled a St. Patrick's Day-themed tournament.