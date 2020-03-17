Cayuga Nation gaming center still open as NY casinos close due to COVID-19

Despite a statewide closure of casinos and guidance from the U.S. president to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, the Cayuga Indian Nation's gaming center continued operating in Union Springs Tuesday.
Much larger gambling establishments such as the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort and the del Lago Lakeside Resort and Casino shut down after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order on Monday, made in an effort to minimize spread of the novel coronavirus. New York has the most confirmed cases of the infectious disease in the nation, including multiple cases in nearby Tompkins and Onondaga counties.
The Cayuga Nation did not respond to questions about their decision to continue operating Lakeside Entertainment, which offers 86 electronic gaming machines. It is not a full-scale casino.
On its website, Lakeside Entertainment announced that although it was operating, it was implementing restrictions related to coronavirus: "Lakeside Entertainment is following recommended guidelines for social distancing due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are maxing out at 50 people — seating every other machine. We feel that this is in the best interest of the health and safety of our customers and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
On its Facebook page, Lakeside posted at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday that it was open with regular hours. At 10:04 a.m, it announced the social distancing guidelines, and at 12:51 p.m. it announced it was cancelling a St. Patrick's Day-themed tournament.
Indian-owned casinos are not directly regulated by the state, so the governor's order may not apply to them, although the state does have gambling compacts with the Seneca Nation of Indians, the Oneida Indian Nation of New York and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. All of those nations have closed their casinos following the governor's order.
Lakeside Entertainment's operation has been the focus of a years-long legal battle between the Cayuga Nation and the village of Union Springs whether the nation is subject to local laws. The nation sued the village in 2014, claiming Union Springs cannot enforce its decades-old ordinance that prohibits gaming. The village has argued it can enforce its law, based on Supreme Court rulings involving Indian nation-owned land that's not held in trust by the federal government. Both the Union Springs and Seneca Falls properties are fee-owned by the nation after they were purchased from private landowners many years ago.
Village attorney Chad Hayden said that even if the Cayuga Nation feels it does not need to abide by the governor's order, it was troubling that it would continue to operate amid the pandemic.
"They're flying in the face of guidelines for public health meant to keep our community safe," he said, noting that many of Lakeside's customers are senior citizens who are considered especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus.
Cuomo's order shut down casinos, gyms and casinos, limited restaurants and bars to take-out or delivery service, and restricted social and recreational gatherings to 50 people. That was issued Monday morning and was based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
By Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump and the White House were urging people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people over the next 15 days.