Cayuga Nation gaming center still open as NY casinos close due to COVID-19

Indian-owned casinos are not directly regulated by the state, so the governor's order may not apply to them, although the state does have gambling compacts with the Seneca Nation of Indians, the Oneida Indian Nation of New York and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. All of those nations have closed their casinos following the governor's order.

Lakeside Entertainment's operation has been the focus of a years-long legal battle between the Cayuga Nation and the village of Union Springs whether the nation is subject to local laws. The nation sued the village in 2014, claiming Union Springs cannot enforce its decades-old ordinance that prohibits gaming. The village has argued it can enforce its law, based on Supreme Court rulings involving Indian nation-owned land that's not held in trust by the federal government. Both the Union Springs and Seneca Falls properties are fee-owned by the nation after they were purchased from private landowners many years ago.

Village attorney Chad Hayden said that even if the Cayuga Nation feels it does not need to abide by the governor's order, it was troubling that it would continue to operate amid the pandemic.