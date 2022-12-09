Cayuga Nation opens second gaming facility

The Cayuga Nation has added to its gaming offerings by opening a new Lakeside Entertainment location in Seneca Falls.

The casino opened on Friday, according to Clint Halftown, the Cayuga Nation's federal representative. It is located at the intersection of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension. Halftown's leadership council seized the property in 2020 when the Cayuga Nation Police executed a raid and demolished buildings.

A faction that does not recognize Halftown and opposes the nation's gaming interests had operated the property for six years before its seizure.

Lakeside Entertainment is a Class II gaming facility under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Under the law, a Class II facility can offer bingo and video gaming machines, similar to slot machines.

"In addition to our various other enterprises, gaming has long been a way that we can provide critical resources for our community at large and the citizens of the Cayuga Nation," Halftown said in a statement. "We are excited to add this new gaming facility in addition to our existing casino in Union Springs and look forward to welcoming residents in the coming days."

The opening of the Seneca Falls gaming facility created 15 new jobs, according to the nation.

Lakeside Entertainment's other location is in Union Springs. The gaming facility in Cayuga County reopened in 2013.