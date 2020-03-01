Cayuga Nation Police announce arrests after Seneca Falls press conference turns violent

"This morning our Nation, Officers of our Police Department and others, including members of state and local law enforcement, were the victims of a group of vicious criminals, including members of the Mohawk and Onondaga nations, as well as other Indians who traveled from Canada, for the sole purpose of creating chaos on our property and inflicting serious injury. As you know, we had regained possession of these properties peacefully and without injury and hoped to maintain the peace, but peace has never been the way of those who continue to oppose our lawful government.

"We had been informed that certain members of the Cayuga Nation intended to stage a protest at our property, and we were prepared to honor that protest in a respectful manner. Instead, however, it looks like this group put out a call to other Indian nations, including the Onondaga Nation, who have no business in our affairs, and solicited their help in bringing what are nothing more than thugs to our reservation. We are grateful for the assistance of local law enforcement who clearly saw these people for the violent criminals they are and we call upon the so-called 'Unity Council' and their attorney to stop this once and for all before someone is more seriously injured or worse."