The Cayuga Nation announced Wednesday the addition of four new officers to the police force it established in May 2018 and which the federal government recently advised has the authority to enforce its own laws.
Cayuga Nation Federal Representative Clint Halftown said in a press release that the Nation's police department had added former members of the Auburn and Geneva police departments, the New York State Police, and the Seneca County Sheriff's Department to its ranks.
The department is adding William Gleason, formerly with Auburn; Robert Middlebrook, from the Geneva Police Department; former state trooper Ernest Griffo; and Michael Rhinehart, formerly of the Seneca County Sheriff's Department.
The Nation began its police department last year, starting with the hiring of Mark Lincoln, an Auburn man who worked as a member of the state police for 30 years, including as a troop commander, as its first superintendent of police.
In July, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs released a guidance opinion amidst legal disputes between the Nation and Cayuga County, the village of Union Springs, and the town of Springport regarding the Nation's land claims that would exempt it and its gambling business from local tax and use regulations.
You have free articles remaining.
The BIA's decision, sent to Seneca Falls Chief of Police Stuart Peenstra after a request for guidance, said the Nation is entitled to exercise its inherent sovereign authority to enforce its own laws through a law enforcement program.
The decision was dated June 17, but was made public just a week after the Cayuga County Legislature passed a resolution saying it did not recognizing the Nation's authority to police powers and opposed any sovereignty claims based upon the use of one.
At that time, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen that his department was still being called to respond to incidents within the reservation and would continue to do so.
Although the Nation does not have lands in federal trust — the Nation's application to place land in trust is what prompted the county's lawsuit — the BIA said the department is entitled to enforce its own criminal laws "against Indians within the boundaries of the Reservation."
When announcing and praising the BIA's decision, Halftown said at the time that the police force was created to "restore and maintain order on its properties and businesses," referring to a lengthy dispute between Halftown and his council and a group of Nation chiefs and clan mothers formerly known as the Unity Council or Nation properties.