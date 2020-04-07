Cayuga Nation receives federal COVID-19 response funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga Indian Nation of New York is receiving nearly $90,000 in coronavirus relief funds to help with its low-income housing program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday.

An $88,028 grant for the nation, which owns properties in Cayuga and Seneca counties, is one of $200 million in Indian Housing Block Grants made throughout the United States to help American Indian tribes with their COVID-19 response.

“When President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) into law, he wanted to ensure that American Indian Tribes received the assistance they needed to combat the coronavirus,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a press release. “HUD remains committed to providing Tribes with the tools they need during this national emergency to continue to create safe, affordable housing opportunities for their communities.”

The new funding follows an announcement in February that the Cayugas were awarded a $287,948 grant under the regular Indian Housing Block Grant program.