Cayuga Nation reopening Cayuga County gaming facility

• All patrons and staff members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the facility.

• Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times by patrons and staff.

• Six-foot social distancing will be mandatory, and staff will assure the practice is being followed.

• Machines will be sanitized between users and surfaces will be sanitized hourly.

• Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility.

In March, the facility had briefly continued operating after a statewide order closed larger establishments, such as the privately owned del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre in March, but the nation closed Lakeside Trading soon afterward.

“We voluntarily closed Lakeside in March, but now is the time to carefully renew operations,” Halftown said in Thursday's statement. “We want to be sure that our customers and the public at large are properly protected as we initially go forward on this limited basis. We look forward to resuming full operations as soon as we think it is advisable to do so.”