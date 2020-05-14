Cayuga Nation reopening Cayuga County gaming facility

The Cayuga Nation is reopening its Lakeside Entertainment gaming facility in Union Springs.
The Nation announced on Thursday that the Route 90 facility will open on a limited basis starting at 10 a.m. Friday, with several personal protective measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As other businesses in the Central New York and Fingerlakes regions are beginning to reopen on May 15, our Gaming Commission viewed this as an appropriate time to resume operations, with new health and safety guidelines issued by the National Indian Gaming Commission in place and with consideration of federal guidelines,” Clint Halftown, the Nation’s federally recognized representative, said in a news release.
New York state's reopenings do not yet include casinos and gaming facilities, but a recent federal court decision found that the Cayuga Nation's gaming operation is exempt from state and local laws.
The nation said that the number of machines available at the facility will initially be reduced to 31, which is two thirds of its normal capacity.
The following safety measure also will be in place Friday:
• All patrons and staff members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the facility.
• Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times by patrons and staff.
• Six-foot social distancing will be mandatory, and staff will assure the practice is being followed.
• Machines will be sanitized between users and surfaces will be sanitized hourly.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility.
In March, the facility had briefly continued operating after a statewide order closed larger establishments, such as the privately owned del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre in March, but the nation closed Lakeside Trading soon afterward.
“We voluntarily closed Lakeside in March, but now is the time to carefully renew operations,” Halftown said in Thursday's statement. “We want to be sure that our customers and the public at large are properly protected as we initially go forward on this limited basis. We look forward to resuming full operations as soon as we think it is advisable to do so.”
