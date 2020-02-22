Cayuga Nation seizes Seneca Falls properties, demolishes buildings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Halftown council in recent years has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Interior as the official leadership of the nation, following an election process that was orchestrated by his council over the objections of traditional leaders. The Halftown council cited the federal recognition as the basis for taking its actions in Seneca Falls.

"Despite this confirmation by the Cayuga people of their government, those who had seized the Cayuga Nation properties in 2014 refused to leave. They continued to operate Cayuga Nation businesses keeping the money for themselves, and refusing to provide any accounting for how the money was spent," a Cayuga Nation press release issued Saturday morning said.

"Today, the Cayuga Nation has employed tribal law to detain persons who have violated that law, and the Nation has retaken possession of its properties."

Appeals court leaves internal leadership question up to the Cayuga Nation The New York Court of Appeals this week reversed a lower court decision on a lawsuit between…