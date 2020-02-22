Cayuga Nation seizes Seneca Falls properties, demolishes buildings

Claiming it was enforcing tribal law, the Cayuga Nation Council under the direction of Clint Halftown had its newly created police department raid properties in Seneca Falls early Saturday morning that had been under control of a group that disputes Halftown's authority.
In the process, at least seven people were temporarily detained and one person is facing charges. In addition, the council overnight demolished several buildings in the area — including a convenience store, daycare center, school house and sugar shack. Since 2014, those properties had been under control of a group of nation members or supporters that have referred to themselves as the nation's tradition government.
The overnight move comes three months after a state Court of Appeals decision that declined to force the traditional government to turn over nation-owned properties under their control in Seneca County and to pay damages.
The Halftown council controls the Cayuga Nation commercial enterprises in Union Springs. Given the actions that took place in Seneca Falls this weekend, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said law enforcement has increased patrols in the area of those properties.
"I'm concerned with the possibility of retaliation," he said. "My No. 1 priority is making sure the people in Union Springs are safe."
Schenck said law enforcement had not been contacted directly by the Cayuga Nation ahead of the raid in Seneca Falls, but had received "intelligence" that something might be happening.
You have free articles remaining.
The Halftown council in recent years has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Interior as the official leadership of the nation, following an election process that was orchestrated by his council over the objections of traditional leaders. The Halftown council cited the federal recognition as the basis for taking its actions in Seneca Falls.
"Despite this confirmation by the Cayuga people of their government, those who had seized the Cayuga Nation properties in 2014 refused to leave. They continued to operate Cayuga Nation businesses keeping the money for themselves, and refusing to provide any accounting for how the money was spent," a Cayuga Nation press release issued Saturday morning said.
"Today, the Cayuga Nation has employed tribal law to detain persons who have violated that law, and the Nation has retaken possession of its properties."
The New York Court of Appeals this week reversed a lower court decision on a lawsuit between…
The press release said Cayuga Nation police found substances "suspected to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, guns, and ammunition." Six people were released without charges and a seventh individual was charged with possession of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. That person was arraigned by Cayuga Nation Judge Joseph Fahey, and the defendant will be handled by the recently created Cayuga Nation court system. The defendant has the right to be represented an attorney of his chosing or by one provided by the nation.
The demolition of the buildings was done "to eliminate certain public safety issues, and it does not want these buildings to become a target for any further friction in the community going forward," the press release said.
Representatives of the traditional government leadership could not be immediately reached for comment.
This story will be updated as more information is gathered.