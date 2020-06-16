Cayuga Nation sues federal government over delay in trust application

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga Nation said it has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and its leaders over its failure to make a decision on a 15-year-old application to take land the nation owns into protective trust.

The land-into-trust application involves Cayuga Nation properties in Cayuga and Seneca counties. The nation sought federal trust status on these parcels in 2005 following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that year saying properties that Indian nations purchased on the open market don't automatically become exempt from local and state taxes and other laws. Instead, the highest court said the land-into-trust process was the vehicle for establishing sovereignty on this type of land.

The Cayuga Nation lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. The nation said that in the 15 years the application has been pending, the Department of Interior has issued final decisions on over 2,000 other trust applications.