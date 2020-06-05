Cayuga Nation sues town of Seneca Falls over no parking signs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga Nation filed a lawsuit against the town of Seneca Falls because the town designated an area of County Route 116 in front of the Nation’s Cayuga Corner store as a no-parking zone, according to a nation press release on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed in Seneca County Supreme Court, seeks to enjoin the county from enforcing a local law it adopted at a town council meeting on June 2 and declare it void. The lawsuit alleges the town acted beyond its authority in attempting to regulate traffic on a county highway, that the town’s actions were not supported by “substantial evidence” and were “arbitrary and capricious,” and that the parking restriction constitutes discrimination against an Indian-owned business.

“When the Town acted as it did on June 2, it did so in complete disregard of the law as well as without consideration of any of the objections the Nation raised in a detailed letter our attorneys sent to the Town Council,” said Clint Halftown, the Nation’s federal representative in the press release.

“Occasionally there is some overflow parking at the store, and especially during the pandemic, but this has been successfully managed by our Nation Police. This is drastic and unnecessary step and was taken without the Town having properly studied the traffic situation.”

Halftown said the Cayuga Corner store is open, even as other Indian-owned and area businesses closed due to the COVID-19 virus. “We made a decision to continue to serve the public in a safe and responsible manner and will continue to do so,” he said.

